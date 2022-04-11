B-roll ACC/IG Large-Scale Readiness Exercise - Equipment Issue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, issuing deployment equipment during a Large-Scale Readiness Exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 4, 2022. The LSRE gives units across the Air National Guard an idea of their capabilities and the readiness of their members to deploy and operate in any environment around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)