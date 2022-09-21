Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B -roll of 156th Fire Emergency Services during vehicle extrication exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    09.21.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 156th Fire Emergency Services, participating in a vehicle extrication exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 21, 2022. The training was conducted as an annual requirement for FES. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 08:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867580
    VIRIN: 220921-Z-MF014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109366571
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B -roll of 156th Fire Emergency Services during vehicle extrication exercise, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT