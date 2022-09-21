B-roll of U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 156th Fire Emergency Services, participating in a vehicle extrication exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 21, 2022. The training was conducted as an annual requirement for FES. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2022 08:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867580
|VIRIN:
|220921-Z-MF014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109366571
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B -roll of 156th Fire Emergency Services during vehicle extrication exercise, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
