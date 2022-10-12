U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, speaks to friends and family back home while deployed overseas in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Kevin T. Livingston)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2022 06:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|KENT, OH, US
This work, Soldiers shout-out to family and friends for the holidays, by CPT KEVIN LIVINGSTON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
