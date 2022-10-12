Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 83 JGSDF GCC Commander Spotlight

    JAPAN

    12.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    U.S. Army Japan

    The Commanding General of the Ground Component Command, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, discusses the importance of Exercise Yama Sakura 83 to the US-Japan bilateral alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergent James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 21:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867565
    VIRIN: 221210-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_109366086
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Japan
    United States
    USARJ
    JSDF
    YamaSakura
    YS83

