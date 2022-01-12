Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 83 Major Remley Spotlight

    JAPAN

    12.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Major Matt Remley, an exercise planner for Exercise Yama Sakura 83, talks about the exercise and his role in it. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 19:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867562
    VIRIN: 221201-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_109366078
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Yama Sakura 83 Major Remley Spotlight, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    United States
    USARJ
    JSDF
    YamaSakura
    YS83

