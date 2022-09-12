Yama Sakura 83 U.S. Ambassador Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, fvisited Camp Asaka for Exercise Yama Sakura 83. His visit was to get more understanding about the exercise and how it enhances the collaboration and partnership between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)