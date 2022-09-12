Yama Sakura 83 U.S. Ambassador Visit

Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, fvisited Camp Asaka for Exercise Yama Sakura 83. His visit was to get more understanding about the exercise and how it enhances the collaboration and partnership between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
12.09.2022
12.10.2022
Package
