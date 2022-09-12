Exercise Steel Knight: F-35Cs return from Long-Range Strike Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning IIs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, return to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Dec. 9, 2022 after training as the first U.S. Marine Corps F-35Cs to operate out of Hawaii. The F-35Cs flew more than 2,100 miles from California to Hawaii with organic U.S. Marine Corps aerial refueling support from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352. On the return flight, the F-35Cs conducted a simulated long-range strike mission in conjunction with exercise Steel Knight 23. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)