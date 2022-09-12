U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning IIs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, return to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Dec. 9, 2022 after training as the first U.S. Marine Corps F-35Cs to operate out of Hawaii. The F-35Cs flew more than 2,100 miles from California to Hawaii with organic U.S. Marine Corps aerial refueling support from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352. On the return flight, the F-35Cs conducted a simulated long-range strike mission in conjunction with exercise Steel Knight 23. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2022 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867559
|VIRIN:
|221209-M-MP127-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109366069
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Steel Knight: F-35Cs return from Long-Range Strike Mission, by Cpl Sarah Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
