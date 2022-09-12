Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Steel Knight: F-35Cs return from Long-Range Strike Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Cpl. Sarah Marshall 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning IIs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, return to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Dec. 9, 2022 after training as the first U.S. Marine Corps F-35Cs to operate out of Hawaii. The F-35Cs flew more than 2,100 miles from California to Hawaii with organic U.S. Marine Corps aerial refueling support from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352. On the return flight, the F-35Cs conducted a simulated long-range strike mission in conjunction with exercise Steel Knight 23. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sarah Marshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867559
    VIRIN: 221209-M-MP127-1001
    Filename: DOD_109366069
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Steel Knight: F-35Cs return from Long-Range Strike Mission, by Cpl Sarah Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    Steel Knight
    F-35C
    Pacific Edge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT