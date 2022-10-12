Exercise Sudden Response 23 Drone Footage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT HOOD, Texas (Dec. 10, 2022) — An aerial view of the Hargrove Military Operations in Urban Terrain training area where participants conduct simulated chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear disaster response operations during Exercise Sudden Response 23 at Fort Hood, Texas Dec. 10, 2022. Military units comprising the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response 23 Dec. 7-13 in Camp Mabry, Austin and Fort Hood, Texas. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission. The DCRF is comprised of up to 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz)