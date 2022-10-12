Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Sudden Response 23 Drone Footage

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    221210-A-HA566-0001
    FORT HOOD, Texas (Dec. 10, 2022) — An aerial view of the Hargrove Military Operations in Urban Terrain training area where participants conduct simulated chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear disaster response operations during Exercise Sudden Response 23 at Fort Hood, Texas Dec. 10, 2022. Military units comprising the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response 23 Dec. 7-13 in Camp Mabry, Austin and Fort Hood, Texas. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission. The DCRF is comprised of up to 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 18:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867558
    VIRIN: 221210-A-HA566-0001
    Filename: DOD_109366068
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    #SuddenResponse23
    #DeterminedResponse23
    #SuddenResponseDeterminedResponse23
    #SR/DR23

