Exercise Sudden Response 23 Drone Footage

FORT HOOD, Texas (Dec. 10, 2022) — An aerial view of the Hargrove Military Operations in Urban Terrain training area where participants conduct simulated chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear disaster response operations during Exercise Sudden Response 23 at Fort Hood, Texas Dec. 10, 2022. Military units comprising the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response 23 Dec. 7-13 in Camp Mabry, Austin and Fort Hood, Texas. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission. The DCRF is comprised of up to 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2022 18:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867558
|VIRIN:
|221210-A-HA566-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109366068
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
