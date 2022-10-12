Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps into the Army Navy game

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump into the Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 10 December, 2022. The jump was part of the pre-game activities for the Army Navy Game (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867553
    VIRIN: 221210-A-id671-183
    Filename: DOD_109365982
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    parachute
    football
    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Army Navy game
    U.S. Army

