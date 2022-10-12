Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump into the Army Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 10 December, 2022. The jump was part of the pre-game activities for the Army Navy Game (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2022 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867553
|VIRIN:
|221210-A-id671-183
|Filename:
|DOD_109365982
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps into the Army Navy game, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT