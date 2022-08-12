Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve

    BPTA, POLAND

    12.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Gavin Ching 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Chaos Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 ABCT) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), share why they serve in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Dec. 8, 2022. The 3-1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 05:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867546
    VIRIN: 221208-A-JC891-802
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109365754
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: BPTA, PL

    This work, Why I Serve, by SGT Gavin Ching, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

