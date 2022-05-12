George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Go Navy, Beat Army 2022

A video production from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) media team for the annual Army/Navy football game. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2022 06:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867545
|VIRIN:
|221205-N-NO777-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109365753
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
