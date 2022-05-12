Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Go Navy, Beat Army 2022

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.05.2022

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    A video production from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) media team for the annual Army/Navy football game. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 06:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867545
    VIRIN: 221205-N-NO777-1001
    Filename: DOD_109365753
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    TAGS

    Football
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    Go Navy Beat Army

