    Meals-Ready-To-Eat Challenge, Dec. 8, 2022, Spaulding High School, Rochester, NH

    ROCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Devin Bard 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 2022 MREs Challenge is an event co-sponsored by the NH Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention, and NH Career and Technical Education (NH CTE), where culinary students compete in a “Chopped” style challenge against other other schools. Students are given MREs and are tasked with creating a dish using the food within them. Two teams from Dover High School and one team from Sea Coast School of Technology participated in this specific event. As part of the program, different teams of students within the schools also produced a video, created a graphic and ran a marketing campaign all centered around the event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 03:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867541
    VIRIN: 221208-A-UR579-504
    Filename: DOD_109365726
    Length: 00:12:37
    Location: ROCHESTER, NH, US 

    TAGS

    Culinary
    NHNG
    NHARNG
    Technical Education
    Spaulding High School
    NH CTE

