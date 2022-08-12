Meals-Ready-To-Eat Challenge, Dec. 8, 2022, Spaulding High School, Rochester, NH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2022 MREs Challenge is an event co-sponsored by the NH Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention, and NH Career and Technical Education (NH CTE), where culinary students compete in a “Chopped” style challenge against other other schools. Students are given MREs and are tasked with creating a dish using the food within them. Two teams from Dover High School and one team from Sea Coast School of Technology participated in this specific event. As part of the program, different teams of students within the schools also produced a video, created a graphic and ran a marketing campaign all centered around the event.