Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers shout-out to family and friends for the holidays

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SYRIA

    08.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Kirkpatrick of 2nd Squadron, 207th Calvary Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, speaks to friends and family back home while mobilized in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard video courtesy of 1st Lt. Trevor Patton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 02:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867539
    VIRIN: 221207-Z-QP664-1012
    Filename: DOD_109365711
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: SY
    Hometown: WAPAKONETA, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers shout-out to family and friends for the holidays, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Season's Greetings
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT