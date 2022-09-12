U.S. Army Maj. James McKinney, a West Point graduate and executive officer of the of 2nd Squadron, 107th Calvary Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team gives a shout-out for the 2022 Army and Navy football game, Syria, Dec. 9, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video courtesy of 1st Lt. Trevor Patton)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2022 02:34
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867527
|VIRIN:
|221209-Z-QP664-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_109365699
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|SY
|Hometown:
|NEW ALBANY, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, West Point Graduate and 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Buckeye shows support for Army v. Navy game, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
