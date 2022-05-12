Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARTP 22.3 Live Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OJOJIHARA MANEUVER AREA, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    12.05.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines conduct Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.3 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan, Dec. 5, 2022. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 02:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867524
    VIRIN: 221205-M-TU214-0002
    Filename: DOD_109365646
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: OJOJIHARA MANEUVER AREA, MIYAGI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 22.3 Live Fire, by Cpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USMC
    Military
    Marines
    Training
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    ForceinReadiness
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ARTP 22.3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT