Attack on Hickam Field Remembrance Ceremony

Today, Hickam members of past and present came together to honor the lives lost in the Attack on Hickam Field that occurred 81 years ago on December 7, 1941. 189 service members died, 303 were wounded, and nearly half of the aircraft stationed on Hickam were rendered useless as a result of that day. Their sacrifices for our nation are not forgotten as we take a brief pause to reflect on their service and honor their memory.
They will be remembered.
|12.07.2022
|12.09.2022 20:37
|Series
|867518
|221207-F-JA727-0001
|DOD_109365542
|00:01:14
|JBPHH, HI, US
|0
|0
