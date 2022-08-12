Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23: HMLA-169 Live Fire

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), conduct live fire training during exercise Steel Knight 23, off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 8, 2022. HMLA-169 practiced aerial gunnery against maritime targets, demonstrating their ability to destroy small boats with multiple weapon systems. Exercise Steel Knight 23 provides 3rd MAW an opportunity to refine Wing-level warfighting in support of I Marine Expeditionary Force and fleet maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867513
    VIRIN: 221208-M-TH104-1001
    Filename: DOD_109365448
    Length: 00:07:04
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 23: HMLA-169 Live Fire, by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UH-1Y Venom
    HMLA-169
    3rd MAW
    AH-1Z Cobra
    Steel Knight
    MAG-39

