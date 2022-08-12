Steel Knight 23: HMLA-169 Live Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), conduct live fire training during exercise Steel Knight 23, off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 8, 2022. HMLA-169 practiced aerial gunnery against maritime targets, demonstrating their ability to destroy small boats with multiple weapon systems. Exercise Steel Knight 23 provides 3rd MAW an opportunity to refine Wing-level warfighting in support of I Marine Expeditionary Force and fleet maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)