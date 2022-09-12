Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Army Beat Navy 11th Airborne Division

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    12.09.2022

    Video by Spc. Aaron Downing 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade 11th Airborne Division sends a Go Army Beat Navy shout out with the Northern Army Japanese Ground Self Defense Force during Yama Sakura 83.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 19:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 867510
    VIRIN: 221209-A-KE589-304
    Filename: DOD_109365334
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Army Beat Navy 11th Airborne Division, by SPC Aaron Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyNavy
    USArmy
    YamaSakura
    goarmybeatnavy

