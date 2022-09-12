U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade 11th Airborne Division sends a Go Army Beat Navy shout out with the Northern Army Japanese Ground Self Defense Force during Yama Sakura 83.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 19:55
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|867510
|VIRIN:
|221209-A-KE589-304
|Filename:
|DOD_109365334
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Go Army Beat Navy 11th Airborne Division, by SPC Aaron Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
