BM1 Steve Swendsen, lead instructor at GRFTC, walks us through what the week course looks like for the Gulf Regional Fisheries Training Center. This fisheries training center is one of five in the Coast Guard. (Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)