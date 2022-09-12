Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gulf Regional Fisheries Training Center

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    BM1 Steve Swendsen, lead instructor at GRFTC, walks us through what the week course looks like for the Gulf Regional Fisheries Training Center. This fisheries training center is one of five in the Coast Guard. (Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 18:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    This work, Gulf Regional Fisheries Training Center, by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    training
    Fisheries
    GRFTC

