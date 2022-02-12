60 in 60: Travis distributes new M69 masks to aircrew

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 60th Operations Support Squadron began rolling out the new M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft (JSAM SA) assembly at Travis Air Force Base, California, early October 2022. The M69 JSAM SA assembly is the Air Force’s next generation Aircrew Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (ACBRN) mask. At Travis, the mask is currently approved for flight on the C-17 Globemaster III, KC-10 Extender and for use by all aeromedical evacuation members, according to the 60th OSS Aircrew Flight Equipment (AFE) office.



(Horizontal version is available here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/867502/60-60-travis-distributes-new-m69-masks-aircrew)