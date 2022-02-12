Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60 in 60: Travis distributes new M69 masks to aircrew

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Operations Support Squadron began rolling out the new M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft (JSAM SA) assembly at Travis Air Force Base, California, early October 2022. The M69 JSAM SA assembly is the Air Force’s next generation Aircrew Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (ACBRN) mask. At Travis, the mask is currently approved for flight on the C-17 Globemaster III, KC-10 Extender and for use by all aeromedical evacuation members, according to the 60th OSS Aircrew Flight Equipment (AFE) office.

    (Horizontal version is available here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/867502/60-60-travis-distributes-new-m69-masks-aircrew)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 in 60: Travis distributes new M69 masks to aircrew, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Reach
    Global Power
    M69
    AF75
    Mobility Warriors

