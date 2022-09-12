U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Johnathan Ford, 49th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, speaks about immigrating to the United States and joining the U.S. Air Force at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 1, 2022. Ford’s decision to join the military gave him the opportunity to provide for his family and pursue a career helping others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 17:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867500
|VIRIN:
|221209-F-NB682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109365271
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman 1st Class Johnathan Ford feature, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
