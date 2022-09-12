Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman 1st Class Johnathan Ford feature

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Johnathan Ford, 49th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, speaks about immigrating to the United States and joining the U.S. Air Force at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 1, 2022. Ford’s decision to join the military gave him the opportunity to provide for his family and pursue a career helping others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 17:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867500
    VIRIN: 221209-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_109365271
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, Airman 1st Class Johnathan Ford feature, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Finance
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Immigrant
    family
    USAF

