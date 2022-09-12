Airman 1st Class Johnathan Ford feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Johnathan Ford, 49th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, speaks about immigrating to the United States and joining the U.S. Air Force at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 1, 2022. Ford’s decision to join the military gave him the opportunity to provide for his family and pursue a career helping others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)