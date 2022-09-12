Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill hosts Operation Cookie Drop 2022

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Colleen Vargas, president of the MacDill Spouse's Club, speaks about her involvement with Operation Cookie Drop at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 9, 2022. During the event, volunteers from Blue Star Families, the MacDill Spouses Club, Red Cross, and SOF Missions helped hand out over 1,000 cookies to MacDill service members to spread cheer in preparation for the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 17:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 867492
    VIRIN: 221209-F-BQ566-1005
    Filename: DOD_109365186
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill hosts Operation Cookie Drop 2022, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

