    USS Oklahoma Memorial Ceremony (B-Roll)

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    The National Parks Service along with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps held a commemoration ceremony on the 81st Anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1942 attack on Pearl Harbor., Dec. 7, 2022. (Video by Dave Amodo, PHNSY & IMF)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867487
    VIRIN: 221207-N-QL174-002
    Filename: DOD_109365166
    Length: 00:06:27
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    December 7
    USS Oklahoma

