Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th AS rehearses GPS-out navigation during AFFORGEN certification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    12.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen in a C-17 Globemaster III rehearses GPS-out navigation and simulates an aerial drop over Saipan during an Air Force Force Generation certification event, Dec. 4, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867476
    VIRIN: 221203-F-BI574-3007
    Filename: DOD_109364973
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th AS rehearses GPS-out navigation during AFFORGEN certification, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mobility
    combat readiness
    Rapid Global Mobility
    lethality
    air superiority
    AFFROGEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT