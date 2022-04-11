25H Network and communications operator and maintainer soldiers belonging to the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA received refresher training and team building exercises to better their skills on Nov. 4, 2022. This training is conducted annually to keep the soldiers up to date on their qualifications as well as increasing their skill set by being surrounded by other highly motivated individuals with the same goals in mind. (Army photo by Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 15:57
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|867469
|VIRIN:
|221105-A-WB532-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109364898
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SVAB soldiers continue training for mission success, by PFC Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
