    SVAB soldiers continue training for mission success

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2022

    Video by Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    25H Network and communications operator and maintainer soldiers belonging to the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA received refresher training and team building exercises to better their skills on Nov. 4, 2022. This training is conducted annually to keep the soldiers up to date on their qualifications as well as increasing their skill set by being surrounded by other highly motivated individuals with the same goals in mind. (Army photo by Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 15:57
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 867469
    VIRIN: 221105-A-WB532-0003
    Filename: DOD_109364898
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SVAB soldiers continue training for mission success, by PFC Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    communications
    radio
    army
    training
    recruiting
    5TH SVAB

