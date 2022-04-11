SVAB soldiers continue training for mission success

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



25H Network and communications operator and maintainer soldiers belonging to the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA received refresher training and team building exercises to better their skills on Nov. 4, 2022. This training is conducted annually to keep the soldiers up to date on their qualifications as well as increasing their skill set by being surrounded by other highly motivated individuals with the same goals in mind. (Army photo by Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery)