    1st Intel MAI Course | Re-Supply Run

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a re-supply run during a Marine Corps martial arts instructor course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8, 2022. The MAI course is a three-week-long practical application of techniques, combat conditioning, and education to train and certify new martial arts instructors for the Marine Corps martial arts program. MAI's are able to train Marines in MCMAP, a program encompassed by close-quarters combat tactics, warrior ethos, and weapons of opportunity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Marines
    1st Intel
    MAI Course
    I MIG

