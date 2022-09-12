Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Exercise Steel Knight 23

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines take part in Exercise Steel Knight 23, challenging the 1st Marine Division's capabilities in warfighting, command and control, and refine the unit's partnership with the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 14:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867453
    VIRIN: 221209-M-JX937-888
    Filename: DOD_109364473
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Exercise Steel Knight 23, by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EXERCISE
    BLUEGREENTEAM
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    STEEL KNIGHT 23

