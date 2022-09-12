Marines take part in Exercise Steel Knight 23, challenging the 1st Marine Division's capabilities in warfighting, command and control, and refine the unit's partnership with the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 14:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867452
|VIRIN:
|221209-M-JX937-609
|Filename:
|DOD_109364417
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Exercise Steel Knight 23 (AFN Version), by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
