DMA Town Hall

Defense Media Activity Director Hal Pittman hosts a town hall to communicate with DMA employees worldwide about current operations at DMA. Topics include: 2022 accomplishments, DMA transformation and holiday safety.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|867451
|Filename:
|DOD_109364411
|Length:
|01:08:48
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
