Staff Sgt. Idis Arroyo, the intelligence noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, gives a holiday shoutout in Spanish on Dec. 8 at Fort Benning, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 13:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867448
|VIRIN:
|221208-A-JZ147-002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109364382
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|VEGA ALTA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Idis Arroyo - Telemundo - Holiday, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT