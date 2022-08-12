B-ROLL: Brigade CPX Teardown

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867446" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade break down and pack up their command post after completing a command post exercise at Fort Benning, Ga. The brigade held the command post exercise to train on integrating with and advising a foreign military partner force with tactical planning and conflict operations. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.