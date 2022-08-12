B-ROLL: Brigade CPX Teardown

Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade break down and pack up their command post after completing a command post exercise at Fort Benning, Ga. The brigade held the command post exercise to train on integrating with and advising a foreign military partner force with tactical planning and conflict operations. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|12.08.2022
|12.09.2022 13:45
|B-Roll
|867446
|221208-A-JZ147-001
|1
|DOD_109364359
|00:01:19
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|1
|1
