Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-ROLL: Brigade CPX Teardown

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade break down and pack up their command post after completing a command post exercise at Fort Benning, Ga. The brigade held the command post exercise to train on integrating with and advising a foreign military partner force with tactical planning and conflict operations. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867446
    VIRIN: 221208-A-JZ147-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109364359
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: Brigade CPX Teardown, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tent
    exercise
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT