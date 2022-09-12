Timelapse - USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Check out this timelapse of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) arriving at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Dec. 7 in advance of its scheduled Planned Incremental Availability.



Truman entered NNSY following its extended nine-month deployment in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The overhaul on Truman comes quickly on the heels of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) departing the shipyard Nov. 16 following its own Planned Incremental Availability.



Check out the full story here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/434688/norfolk-naval-shipyard-welcomes-uss-harry-s-truman-planned-incremental-availability