    Timelapse - USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Check out this timelapse of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) arriving at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Dec. 7 in advance of its scheduled Planned Incremental Availability.

    Truman entered NNSY following its extended nine-month deployment in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The overhaul on Truman comes quickly on the heels of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) departing the shipyard Nov. 16 following its own Planned Incremental Availability.

    Check out the full story here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/434688/norfolk-naval-shipyard-welcomes-uss-harry-s-truman-planned-incremental-availability

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 13:42
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    This work, Timelapse - USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by TSgt Daniel Rusnak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman
    CVN 75
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

