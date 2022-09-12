Timelapse - USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Check out this timelapse of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) arriving at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Dec. 7 in advance of its scheduled Planned Incremental Availability.
Truman entered NNSY following its extended nine-month deployment in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The overhaul on Truman comes quickly on the heels of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) departing the shipyard Nov. 16 following its own Planned Incremental Availability.
Check out the full story here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/434688/norfolk-naval-shipyard-welcomes-uss-harry-s-truman-planned-incremental-availability
12.09.2022
|12.09.2022 13:42
|Video Productions
|867444
|221209-N-OE098-875
|DOD_109364339
|00:01:47
PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|0
|0
