Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lady Jill Biden Delivers Remarks on the Importance of Getting an Updated COVID-19 Vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    First Lady Jill Biden Delivers Remarks on the Importance of Getting an Updated COVID-19 Vaccine

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 13:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 867443
    Filename: DOD_109364333
    Length: 00:31:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Jill Biden Delivers Remarks on the Importance of Getting an Updated COVID-19 Vaccine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jill Biden

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT