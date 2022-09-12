First Lady Jill Biden Delivers Remarks on the Importance of Getting an Updated COVID-19 Vaccine
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 13:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|867443
|Filename:
|DOD_109364333
|Length:
|00:31:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Lady Jill Biden Delivers Remarks on the Importance of Getting an Updated COVID-19 Vaccine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT