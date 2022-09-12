Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host a Ceremony for the 2022 winners of the Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host a Ceremony for the 2022 winners of the Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 13:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 867441
    Filename: DOD_109364302
    Length: 00:49:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Antony J. Blinken
    Award for Corporate Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT