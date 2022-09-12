Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    920th Rescue Wing mission video

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darius SostreMiroir 

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    The 920th Rescue Wing is comprised of 23 subordinate groups and squadrons, including three geographically separated units; one at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, one at Portland, Oregon, and one at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

    The wing is responsible for a demanding and compelling array of missions, and the men and women who serve here must maintain a high level of proficiency and be ready to deploy at moment’s notice. The unit’s peacetime missions include search-and-rescue support for civilians in distress at sea, in the desert or upon mountains. The wing also provides worldwide humanitarian relief, supporting rescue efforts in the aftermath of disasters such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 13:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 867435
    VIRIN: 221209-F-UG813-1001
    Filename: DOD_109364277
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 920th Rescue Wing mission video, by SSgt Darius SostreMiroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAR
    920th Rescue Wing
    Air Force Reserve Command
    10th Air Force

