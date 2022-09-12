Austin Presides Over STRATCOM Change of Command

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III presides over a U.S. Strategic Command change of command ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Air Force Gen. Anthony J. Cotton assumes command from Navy Adm. Charles A. Richard. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady is among the attendees.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 12:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|867431
|Filename:
|DOD_109364243
|Length:
|00:43:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
