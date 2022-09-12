Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Presides Over STRATCOM Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III presides over a U.S. Strategic Command change of command ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Air Force Gen. Anthony J. Cotton assumes command from Navy Adm. Charles A. Richard. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady is among the attendees.

    Location: US

