Promotional video for upcoming Marine Band San Diego's Winter Holiday concert. slated to take place on December 10, 2022 at Liberty Station in San Diego.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 12:52
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|867424
|VIRIN:
|221209-M-DM338-590
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109364236
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Band San Diego Winter Concert 2022 Announcement, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
