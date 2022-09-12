Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Band San Diego Winter Concert 2022 Announcement

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Promotional video for upcoming Marine Band San Diego's Winter Holiday concert. slated to take place on December 10, 2022 at Liberty Station in San Diego.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 12:52
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 867424
    VIRIN: 221209-M-DM338-590
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109364236
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Marine Band San Diego Winter Concert 2022 Announcement, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Band San Diego

