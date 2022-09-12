Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Hundred Years - All Hands Magazine (Documentary)

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Cheesman, Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Clay and Nathan Quinn

    All Hands Magazine

    Documentary on the history of All Hands Magazine. For 100 Years, All Hands Magazine has served as the official magazine of the U.S. Navy created for Sailors, by Sailors.

    From its beginnings as a typewritten copy all the way up to today's digital age of exciting video content, follow the origins from when the publication first debuted in August 1922 and how All Hands Magazine still serves to inform and entertain U.S. Navy Sailors all around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Defense Media Activity/Navy Production)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 12:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867419
    VIRIN: 221209-N-UX013-1001
    Filename: DOD_109364193
    Length: 00:08:03
    Location: US

    documentary
    anniversary
    magazine
    Navy
    history

