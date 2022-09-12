One Hundred Years - All Hands Magazine (Documentary)

Documentary on the history of All Hands Magazine. For 100 Years, All Hands Magazine has served as the official magazine of the U.S. Navy created for Sailors, by Sailors.
From its beginnings as a typewritten copy all the way up to today's digital age of exciting video content, follow the origins from when the publication first debuted in August 1922 and how All Hands Magazine still serves to inform and entertain U.S. Navy Sailors all around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Defense Media Activity/Navy Production)
