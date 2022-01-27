Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feel the CBRN

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Airman from the 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base suit up during a CBRN certification class.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 11:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867418
    VIRIN: 220127-F-NU502-1001
    Filename: DOD_109364183
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, Feel the CBRN, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    CBRN
    Moody Air Force Base

