    Best Warrior Competition 2022

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Congratulations to Private First Class Diaz I. Rohrs (420 Trans Battalion) and Staff Sergeant Sovann Ry (312 HR Co), winners of 311th ESC 2023 Best Warrior Competition.

    Next stop is the 79th Theater Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition!

    Video by Capt. Robledo and Sgt. K

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 12:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867415
    VIRIN: 221209-A-PK275-245
    Filename: DOD_109364107
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2022, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    311th Sustainment Command Expeditionary

