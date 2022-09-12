Best Warrior Competition 2022

Congratulations to Private First Class Diaz I. Rohrs (420 Trans Battalion) and Staff Sergeant Sovann Ry (312 HR Co), winners of 311th ESC 2023 Best Warrior Competition.
Next stop is the 79th Theater Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition!
Video by Capt. Robledo and Sgt. K
