    USSF Year 3: Extended Cut

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    A retrospective of newsworthy events and Guardian achievements in the U.S. Space Force's third year, produced for a celebration hosted by Space Operations Command and Space Training and Readiness Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim and Staff Sgt. Jose Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CO, US

    TAGS

    Anniversary
    Retrospective
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Operations Command
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Year Three

