A retrospective of newsworthy events and Guardian achievements in the U.S. Space Force's third year, produced for a celebration hosted by Space Operations Command and Space Training and Readiness Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim and Staff Sgt. Jose Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 11:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867414
|VIRIN:
|221207-F-WA228-865
|Filename:
|DOD_109364106
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USSF Year 3: Extended Cut, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
