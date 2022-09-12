Wellness Center supports 110th Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867410" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 110th Wing Airman and Family Readiness Program provides education, support, and resources that promote individual and family readiness. The Psychological Wing’s goals include improving mental health, ensuring access to safe and effective mental health care systems, and maximizing mental health readiness.



Battle Creek Air National Guard Base is home station for nearly 1,000 diverse members, who have together established a proud heritage of service in Southwest Michigan dating back to 1947. In addition to an MQ-9 operations mission, the 110th Wing at Battle Creek is now home to an elite Cyber defense squadron (one of only 12 of its kind), medical and mission support groups that provide outstanding capabilities to ensure our Airmen’s readiness, and a state-of-the-art Air Operations Group that offers command and control capabilities to support our National Defense Strategy around the globe. Additionally, the 110th Wing’s robust communication and command and control network links Battle Creek to the other premier Department of Defense training spaces at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan, which includes nearly 148,000 acres of ground maneuver space and the largest overland military airspace complex east of the Mississippi River. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)