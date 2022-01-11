Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Pepper Day Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    All Hands Magazine

    MC2 Zachary Bender from All Hands Magazine eats the hottest chip in the world for National Pepper Day (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Zachary Bender).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867409
    VIRIN: 221101-N-NX429-1001
    Filename: DOD_109363986
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Pepper Day Challenge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    challenge
    Pepper
    spice
    All Hands Magazine
    instagram reel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT