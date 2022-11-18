Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPARS 80th Anniversary Thank You Video

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston and surrounding units thank the U.S. Coast Guard Women’s Reserve for their service, courage and patriotism in Houston, Texas, Nov. 18, 2022. On Nov. 23, 1942, the U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve, also known as the SPARS, was established with more than 10,000 women volunteering for service between 1942 and 1946. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson and Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 10:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867408
    VIRIN: 221118-G-VY010-1001
    Filename: DOD_109363985
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    This work, SPARS 80th Anniversary Thank You Video, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Houston
    Sector Houston-Galveston
    SPAR
    Women's Reserve

