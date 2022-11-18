SPARS 80th Anniversary Thank You Video

Members from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston and surrounding units thank the U.S. Coast Guard Women’s Reserve for their service, courage and patriotism in Houston, Texas, Nov. 18, 2022. On Nov. 23, 1942, the U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve, also known as the SPARS, was established with more than 10,000 women volunteering for service between 1942 and 1946. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson and Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)
