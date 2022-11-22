MC2 Anita Chebehtah: Native American Buffalo Farm

In this video, MC2 Anita Chebahtah, a Native-American service member in the U.S. Navy, visits her family's reservation, reconnecting with her heritage and culture. She spends time with loved ones, tending to the animals, and learning about the important role of the buffalo in her community (U.S. Navy video edited by MC2 Zachary Bender).
