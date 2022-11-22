Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MC2 Anita Chebehtah: Native American Buffalo Farm

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    All Hands Magazine

    In this video, MC2 Anita Chebahtah, a Native-American service member in the U.S. Navy, visits her family's reservation, reconnecting with her heritage and culture. She spends time with loved ones, tending to the animals, and learning about the important role of the buffalo in her community (U.S. Navy video edited by MC2 Zachary Bender).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867407
    VIRIN: 221122-N-NX429-1001
    Filename: DOD_109363983
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC2 Anita Chebehtah: Native American Buffalo Farm, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo
    us navy
    Native American
    military service
    Native American Heritage
    american buffalo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT