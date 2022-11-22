MC2 Anita Chebehtah: Native American Buffalo Farm

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video, MC2 Anita Chebahtah, a Native-American service member in the U.S. Navy, visits her family's reservation, reconnecting with her heritage and culture. She spends time with loved ones, tending to the animals, and learning about the important role of the buffalo in her community (U.S. Navy video edited by MC2 Zachary Bender).