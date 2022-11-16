A video showcasing a traditional Native American Pow wow including military veterans and special military appreciation dances, with commentary from 1st Lt. Thomas Bluestone (U.S. Navy video edited by MC2 Zachary Bender).
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 10:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867405
|VIRIN:
|221116-N-NX429-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109363975
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pow Wow: Preserving the rich heritage of Native Americans, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT