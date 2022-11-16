Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pow Wow: Preserving the rich heritage of Native Americans

    11.16.2022

    A video showcasing a traditional Native American Pow wow including military veterans and special military appreciation dances, with commentary from 1st Lt. Thomas Bluestone (U.S. Navy video edited by MC2 Zachary Bender).

    Native
    military family
    Pow wow
    Native American
    Native American Heritage
    military appreciation

