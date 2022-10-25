Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Avenger 2022 Highlights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Melissa White 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 621st CRW train with Joint partners from U.S. Army Fort Carson during the operational portion of Exercise Mountain Avenger at Fort Carson, Colorado, October 25-26, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Melissa White and Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 10:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867403
    VIRIN: 221025-F-XN788-242
    Filename: DOD_109363946
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Avenger 2022 Highlights, by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    621 CRW
    Mountain Avenger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT