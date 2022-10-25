Mountain Avenger 2022 Highlights

Airmen from the 621st CRW train with Joint partners from U.S. Army Fort Carson during the operational portion of Exercise Mountain Avenger at Fort Carson, Colorado, October 25-26, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Melissa White and Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 10:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867403
|VIRIN:
|221025-F-XN788-242
|Filename:
|DOD_109363946
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
