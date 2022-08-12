Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVIFOR 2022 Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces, and FORCM Laura Nunley deliver NAVIFORs holiday message to the Navy IW community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 09:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867389
    VIRIN: 221208-D-FB292-0001
    Filename: DOD_109363873
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: SUFFOLK, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVIFOR 2022 Holiday Message, by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    2022 NAVIFOR Holiday Message

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT