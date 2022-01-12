Local US Marines collect Toys for Tots in NYC

U.S. Marines with 6th Communication Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, receive new toys during a Toys for Tots event, New York, Dec. 1, 2022. The Marine Toys for Tots Program's goal is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas, bringing the joy of the holidays to all of America. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tojyea G. Matally)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 09:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|867388
|VIRIN:
|221201-M-M0334-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_109363847
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
