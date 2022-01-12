Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local US Marines collect Toys for Tots in NYC

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Heather Atherton and Sgt. Tojyea Matally

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with 6th Communication Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, receive new toys during a Toys for Tots event, New York, Dec. 1, 2022. The Marine Toys for Tots Program's goal is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas, bringing the joy of the holidays to all of America. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tojyea G. Matally)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867388
    VIRIN: 221201-M-M0334-1011
    Filename: DOD_109363847
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US

