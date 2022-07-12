A 30 second spot for U.S. Navy Recruiting Europe to air during the 2022 Army Navy football game on AFN.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 08:46
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|867386
|VIRIN:
|221207-A-GO191-134
|Filename:
|DOD_109363814
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Navy Recruiting Europe Army Navy Game Spot, by SGT Carter Acton, SrA Ariana Howard and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
