    U.S. Navy Recruiting Europe Army Navy Game Spot

    GERMANY

    12.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Carter Acton, Senior Airman Ariana Howard and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    A 30 second spot for U.S. Navy Recruiting Europe to air during the 2022 Army Navy football game on AFN.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 08:46
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 867386
    VIRIN: 221207-A-GO191-134
    Filename: DOD_109363814
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. Navy Recruiting Europe Army Navy Game Spot, by SGT Carter Acton, SrA Ariana Howard and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NRC
    U.S. Navy
    AFN Europe

